Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

MAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,062,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,116,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in Mattel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,547 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mattel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,211,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,590,000 after acquiring an additional 249,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.26. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

