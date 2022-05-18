Max L. Fuller Purchases 29,043 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) Chairman Max L. Fuller bought 29,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $94,099.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,479.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE USX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. 491,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,745. The company has a market capitalization of $160.57 million, a P/E ratio of -314.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

USX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises (Get Rating)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.