McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $37,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after acquiring an additional 908,972 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,842,000 after purchasing an additional 156,876 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,615,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,027,000 after buying an additional 578,938 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.