MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDU. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

