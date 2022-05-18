Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Receives $5.99 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.99.

GETVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €8.90 ($9.27) to €7.50 ($7.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.15 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.73) to €5.60 ($5.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.35) to €6.50 ($6.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.29) to €7.65 ($7.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GETVF opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. Mediaset España Comunicación has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $6.00.

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

