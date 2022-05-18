Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Receives $5.99 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVFGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.99.

GETVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €8.90 ($9.27) to €7.50 ($7.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.15 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.73) to €5.60 ($5.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.35) to €6.50 ($6.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.29) to €7.65 ($7.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GETVF opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. Mediaset España Comunicación has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $6.00.

About Mediaset España Comunicación (Get Rating)

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

