Members Advisory Group LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. National Grid comprises approximately 0.2% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in National Grid by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,968,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,713,000 after buying an additional 325,104 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in National Grid by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after buying an additional 155,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Grid by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after buying an additional 68,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.54. 387,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $80.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.56) to GBX 1,200 ($14.79) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

