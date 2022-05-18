Members Advisory Group LLC Takes $7.76 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.1% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 927.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 71,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,546,000 after buying an additional 64,766 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 199,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,203,000 after acquiring an additional 43,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 550,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $15.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $291.14. 78,974,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,649,523. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $284.94 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.05 and its 200-day moving average is $361.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

