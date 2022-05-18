Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Hits $0.0394

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,134.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00197417 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002866 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012563 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.79 or 0.00314276 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

