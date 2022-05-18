Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,300 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the April 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mesabi Trust stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $326.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.74%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 512,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 328,061 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Mad River Investors raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 192,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

