Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,300 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the April 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Mesabi Trust stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $326.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.74%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.08%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mesabi Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesabi Trust (MSB)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.