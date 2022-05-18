Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 463.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 4.8% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Meta Platforms worth $182,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the third quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,851,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,025,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,673 shares of company stock worth $1,620,136 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

