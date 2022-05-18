Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) will report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Methanex posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $4.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MEOH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.23.

Shares of MEOH traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 308,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,488. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Methanex by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Methanex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Methanex by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

