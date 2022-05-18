Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total transaction of C$76,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,464,613.92. Also, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$947,660. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $798,048.

Shares of MX stock traded up C$2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$65.48. 240,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,742. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$37.85 and a 52 week high of C$71.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

