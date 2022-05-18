Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 840,600 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the April 15th total of 628,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 400.3 days.

MTRAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

MTRAF opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. Metro has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $58.20.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

