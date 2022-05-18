Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Metromile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MILE opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.69. Metromile has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

Metromile ( NASDAQ:MILE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. Metromile had a negative return on equity of 57.64% and a negative net margin of 130.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metromile will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Metromile by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Metromile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metromile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Metromile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metromile by 123.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metromile (MILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.