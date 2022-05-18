MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGEE stock opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.67. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.23 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. Equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGEE. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

