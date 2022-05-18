MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of MGIC Investment worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 352,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 174,919 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,021,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTG shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

MTG stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

