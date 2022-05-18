MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Short Interest Up 25.2% in April

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,750,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the April 15th total of 11,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTG stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,274. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

