MGP Ingredients, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Shares of MGPI opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.13.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,956 shares of company stock worth $1,504,595. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,964,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGPI shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

