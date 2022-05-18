Michael A. Pisetsky Sells 3,466 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $43,602.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,648.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 512,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,678. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $470.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

