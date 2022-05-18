Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.58 Per Share

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $9.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.38.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.09.

NYSE:MAA opened at $176.55 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $154.07 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

