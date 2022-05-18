Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,236 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,313,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 187,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,108,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $176.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.70 and its 200-day moving average is $207.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.07 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 84.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

