Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as low as C$0.42. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 30,800 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.29 million and a P/E ratio of -33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Midland Exploration (CVE:MD)
See Also
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Midland Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.