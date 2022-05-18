Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as low as C$0.42. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 30,800 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.29 million and a P/E ratio of -33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Midland Exploration (CVE:MD)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

