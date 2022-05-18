MiL.k (MLK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.67 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $34.82 million and $2.67 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,368.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.99 or 0.00595545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.00485204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,632.70 or 1.87005519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00033715 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008943 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

