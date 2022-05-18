Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

In other news, Director James E. Hillman bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,377.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 3,175 shares of company stock worth $33,557 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

