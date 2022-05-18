MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $3.90 on Major Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00012761 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.24 million and approximately $33,432.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,837,760 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

