Mint Club Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.16 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. Mint Club has a total market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mint Club has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Mint Club Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

