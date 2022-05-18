Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS) Director Purchases C$16,249.94 in Stock

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) Director Daniel Gene Raczykowski acquired 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$16,249.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,472,903 shares in the company, valued at C$2,627,216.09.

Daniel Gene Raczykowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mission Ready Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Daniel Gene Raczykowski acquired 7,500 shares of Mission Ready Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$2,168.64.

CVE:MRS opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45. Mission Ready Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. It offers protective services gears, tactical outerwear, canine armor, bomb suits/blankets, riot control protection, carriers, and textiles with integrated electronics and ballistic panels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Ready Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Ready Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.