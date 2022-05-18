Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.5 days.

Shares of MMSMY stock remained flat at $$4.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44.

About Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

