Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MFON traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. Mobivity has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.81.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.

