Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Down 18.6% in April

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Momentus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Momentus by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Momentus by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentus by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Momentus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNTS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 714,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Momentus has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Momentus will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

