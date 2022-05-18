monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.

Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725,572 shares during the period. monday.com accounts for 25.1% of Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. owned approximately 2.03% of monday.com worth $276,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 257.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in monday.com by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.86.

Shares of monday.com stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.88. 690,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.11. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $87.05 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

