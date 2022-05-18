Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Mondelez International has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,698,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,160. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

