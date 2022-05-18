MONK Market Cap Tops $3.38 Million (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $11,741.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MONK has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002264 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

