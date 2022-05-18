Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,577,000 after purchasing an additional 64,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $443.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.53 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,711 shares in the company, valued at $489,989,240.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,854,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,782 shares of company stock worth $11,008,950. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

