Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 714,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,615,000 after acquiring an additional 70,082 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 659,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in Monster Beverage by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.11. The company had a trading volume of 64,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,793. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average of $86.00.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.46.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

