Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 13,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 153,568 shares.The stock last traded at $11.56 and had previously closed at $11.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.70 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

