MoonTrust One Day Volume Reaches $48.00 (MNTT)

MoonTrust (MNTT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. One MoonTrust coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MoonTrust has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $186,936.09 and approximately $48.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,411.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.00605126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00492000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.66 or 1.89528561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00033796 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009008 BTC.

MoonTrust Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars.

