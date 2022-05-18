Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Morningstar has raised its dividend by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $241.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.85. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $229.33 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.73, for a total transaction of $1,716,746.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,568,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,599,978.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,363 shares of company stock worth $53,841,673. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Morningstar by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Morningstar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

