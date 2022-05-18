Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Robin Diamonte Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,547. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MORN opened at $241.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.94 and a 200 day moving average of $290.85. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.33 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

