Motocoin Price Hits $0.0125 (MOTO)

Motocoin (MOTO) traded down 52.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, Motocoin has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. One Motocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Motocoin has a market capitalization of $246,061.62 and approximately $31.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.63 or 0.00518456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00034840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00111719 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,115.98 or 1.64675442 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008705 BTC.

Motocoin Profile

Motocoin (CRYPTO:MOTO) uses the hashing algorithm. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. The Reddit community for Motocoin is https://reddit.com/r/Motocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Motocoin’s official website is motocoin.org . Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Motocoin is a cryptocurrency utilizing an innovative proof-of-play scheme where coins can only be mined by cognitive workload – playing a 2D motorbike simulation game, which is different from Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies that use a proof-of-work scheme where miners must perform difficult computations and then use proof of that work to secure coin transactions and get their reward. Motocoin was historically dominated by bots, but is currently testing a new security model that better enforces balanced play. “

Buying and Selling Motocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Motocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Motocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

