Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Short Interest Update

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MCAG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,157. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCAG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $4,392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $2,881,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V operates as a subsidiary of Mountain Crest Global Holdings LLC.

