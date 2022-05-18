MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $542.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSCI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $556.50.

NYSE MSCI opened at $407.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $466.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.49.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

