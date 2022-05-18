Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) EVP Steven S. Heinrichs Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after buying an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

