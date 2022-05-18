Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.70

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.70 and traded as high as $10.03. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 1,950 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.