MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires 40,000 Shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)

MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Arcadia Biosciences worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Arcadia Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Arcadia Biosciences stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,036. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 231.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

