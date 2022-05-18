MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $366,000 in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Zanite Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Zanite Acquisition by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Zanite Acquisition by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 68,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in Zanite Acquisition by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 93,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

ZNTE stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

