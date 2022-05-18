MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $401,000 in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,331,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,154,000.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
