MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

MYDA Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam raised its position in Avalara by 760.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $46,791,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $599,773.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,280 shares of company stock worth $6,038,930. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,085. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.03.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.81.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

