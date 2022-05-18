MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 22,143 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

MYDA Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,143 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. 53,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,897. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.45. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

