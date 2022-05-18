MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 46,953 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,953 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 39.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,746,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUTL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $257.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.00% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

